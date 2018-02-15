Road Trip to Washington D.C. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who doesn't love a good road trip?

My sister-in-law Debbie and I traveled to Washington, D.C. to see the beautiful sights of our Nation's capitol.

Our final stop- the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

On arrival, we met the the Johnson Family from Philadelphia who gathered with their relatives from across the country to see the exhibits.

The exhibits begin in basement of the museum and travel through a timeline to present day as the floors increase. The floors detail "Slavery and Freedom," "Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom: Era of Segregation, 1876-1968" and "A Changing America: 1968 and Beyond."

Over 2.5 million guests have visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture since it first opened on September 24, 2016, and it has over 36,000 artifacts, according to the museum's website.

The museum is free to all guests, but timed passes are required and can be obtained on their website.