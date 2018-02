Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARMINSTER, PA - In Warminster, the Bucks County Curling Club offers an introductory curling class for $50.

Members say every four years, interest in the sport drastically spikes with the Winter Olympics.

There are several clubs in the tri-state area like the Bucks County Club such as the Philadelphia Curling Club in Paoli; the Pinelands Curling Club in Mt. Laurel South Jersey; the Diamond State Curling Club in Newark DE; and the Plainfield Curling Club in Plainfield NJ.