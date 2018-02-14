Valentine’s Day Cards Fly off Shelves at Hallmark

Posted 6:30 AM, February 14, 2018, by

The Hallmark store at Suburban Station in Center City was filled with last minute Valentine’s Day shoppers.

Employees there said that Valentine`s Day cards have been flying off the shelves.

Some shoppers say cards are special because you can express yourself to that special someone.

“You can personalize it yourself, really kind of speak your mind and show the person you love, how much you love them and why,” said John Weisman, who bought a card.

Some of their other popular items are stuffed animals and chocolates.

