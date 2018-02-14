Six couples get married on Valentine’s Day in Camden County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ - Love was in the air in Camden County this Valentine’s Day as six couples said, “I do!” throughout the day.

Camden County surrogate, Michelle Gantek-Mayer, officiated the ceremonies, which were all held at the at the Camden County Lakeland Complex in Blackwood.

For newlyweds David and Nicole Loureiro of Pine Hill, a short and sweet ceremony surrounded by their three children was all they needed to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable.

“It means a lot to us. We’ve been through a lot together in the past four years that we’ve been together,” said Nicole.

Gantek-Mayer performed all of the ceremonies and said today was also extra special for other reasons. Gantek-Mayer told PHL17, “Today was an exciting day! My 100th wedding happened to be on Valentine’s Day, so it was a nice treat for me too. I love to officiate over these weddings; to see two people make a commitment to love and cherish for the rest of their lives.”