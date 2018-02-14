× Police Release Video of Vandalism Suspects after Super Bowl

Police in Philadelphia have released new pictures and video of suspects wanted for vandalism after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory.

In one of the videos, you can see numerous people standing and jumping on top of a parked Corvette at Judson Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police say the owner parked her car there so she could attend the Super Bowl parade last Thursday.

When she returned, she said her car had extensive damage to the roof and hood.

In Center City, pictures show a group of people taking down a street sign. You can also see another group of men walking down the street with a light pole. Police haven't said where that light pole ended up.

Police also released footage that shows numerous people vandalizing traffic lights, street lights, and buildings in near Juniper Street and Market Street.

You are asked to contact police if you have information that can help identify the people in those videos.