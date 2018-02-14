Average Engagement Ring Costs

If Valentine’s Day has you thinking about popping the question, just how much is it going to cost you?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Knot's 2017 Real Wedding Study says Americans on average drop $6,351 for that special ring.

The study broke down spending state by state and found that California, North Carolina and Wisconsin spent the most on engagement rings, while New Hampshire, Vermont and Utah spent the least.

Pennsylvanians spent $6,627, New Jersey residents coughed up $6,969 and those who live in Delaware averaged $8,403.

As always, consideration of the four c's (cut, carat, color and clarity) dominated purchases.