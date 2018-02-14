Average Engagement Ring Costs

Posted 6:50 AM, February 14, 2018, by

If Valentine’s Day has you thinking about popping the question, just how much is it going to cost you?

The Knot's 2017 Real Wedding Study says Americans on average drop $6,351 for that special ring.

The study broke down spending state by state and found that California, North Carolina and Wisconsin spent the most on engagement rings, while New Hampshire, Vermont and Utah spent the least.

Pennsylvanians spent $6,627, New Jersey residents coughed up $6,969 and those who live in Delaware averaged $8,403.

As always, consideration of the four c's (cut, carat, color and clarity) dominated purchases.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s