Valentine’s Gifts: Sense About Scents

*The following post is sponsored.

Beauty Expert Grace Gold is here to help Cupid find the perfect fragrance for Valentine’s Day.

Gold said fragrance is classic and one of the most romantic gifts you can get a woman on Valentine's Day.

A top seller? Vera Wang's Princess Fragrance Line.

"It's feminine, it's modern, it's always sophisticated and stylish, it's free-spirited...it has that great youthful spirit that we all possess no matter what our age."

Her latest fragrance is the Vera Wang Princess Noir. Gold offered a few tips for applying fragrance.

"You don't want to rub your wrists together when you put on fragrance. I know a lot of us do that. You just want to pat it. You can also put it on your pulse points. You can spray it in your hairbrush and brush it through your hair. You can also spray it in front of you and walk through it for a nice lighter scent during the day."

The Princess Noir has hints of mandarin, pear, floral accents of jasmine and a hint of patchouli. In true Valentine's form, there's also chocolate.

The bottle is inspired by a Vera Wang dress and is available for $45 at Kohls.