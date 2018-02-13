The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Candy By State

With Valentine’s Day just a day away, love is in the air and we cannot wait for that sugar rush. So if you are headed out to grab some candy for your sweetheart, have you ever wondered what the top candy in your state is? Well our friends at CandyStore.com has finally figured it out.

They took over ten years of sales data to comprise the top three candies in each state along with an interactive map. In the Delaware Valley we have...

M&M's are number one in Pennsylvania.

Delaware loves Hershey Kisses.

New Jersey holds Conversation Hearts as their number one.