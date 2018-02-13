Local Florists Prepare For Valentine’s Day Rush

Posted 5:17 AM, February 13, 2018, by , Updated at 05:16AM, February 13, 2018

You still have time to get that special someone something for Valentine’s Day.

The people at Plaza Flowers in Norristown said that Valentine’s Day will be their busiest day this year. The workers have been preparing since November.

Since Friday, they’ve made more than 2,800 bouquets.

Their most popular is their classic dozen red roses.

“I think that’s why Valentines Day along with the sentiment of love and romance, just the fact that it’s the middle of winter and you have beautiful fresh flowers makes it really something special,” said Chris Drummond, who is the owner of Plaza Flowers.

They are expecting to do around 2,000 deliveries on Valentine’s Day and have around 60 drivers ready for the big day.

