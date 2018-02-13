Hobby shop in Magnolia NJ run by same family for over 50 years

Posted 3:27 PM, February 13, 2018

MAGNOLIA, NJ - A local hobby shop has been run by the same family in Magnolia, New Jersey since 1955. PHL17's Matt Alba spoke with the shop's co-owner, Michael Bass, about their unique shop.

Bass says they currently have over 50,000 items including plastic model cars and military models, model railroading and train items, model rocketry, arts and crafts supplies, hobby tools, paints, toys, games, puzzles, playsets, science and educational kits, Warhammer, radio control and R/C cars and parts, and more.

 

