Collingswood Candy Store Looks To Make Valentine’s Day Sweet

It’s the last push before Valentine’s Day and many businesses are working overtime to make the holiday special for customers. The Candy Jar in Collingswood, New Jersey is just one store hoping to make Valentine’s Day extra sweet.

With just one day left before Valentine's Day, The Candy Jar expects to be very busy today.

The store featuring loads of old-fashioned candy is still taking orders for customers hoping to buy treats for that special someone.

Customer Joe Dinella of Oaklyn said, "I came in to get some for my wife and some for each of my daughters. They love chocolate."

Paula Alban, owner of the Haddon Avenue shop, says that she expects sales to spike as much as forty-percent this week, with opportunities for couples to celebrate over two weekends.

She said, "The day before is the busiest day because everybody is getting their candies for their honies. We`re known for the Sea-Shell Caramels, we have Wilbur Buds and all sorts of candies that are all time favorites."

Alban says chocolate covered strawberries, which have to be pre-ordered, are among the top sellers for Valentine`s Day.

The Candy Jar is located at 721 Haddon Ave in Collingswood and will be open today and Valentine's Day from 11:00am-6:00pm.