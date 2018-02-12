× Local Stores Gear Up for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and stores in our area are gearing up for the big day of love.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Workers at Edible Arrangements in Center City said that Valentine’s Day is their busiest holiday of the year. They said that around 20 percent of their revenue is made around the holiday.

Some of their most popular creations are the Blooming Hearts Fruit Basket and Sweetheart Bouquet.

“It is for the wives, for the girlfriends. There’s also a lot of people getting them for their kids or their moms. Anyone they love,” said Christine Chan, who is the General Manager.

The manager said they typically do around 300 deliveries around Valentine’s Day.