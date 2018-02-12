Disney Hikes Prices Again

The Happiest Place on Earth just got more expensive. If you’re planning a trip to see Mickey Mouse and the rest of the crew, it’s going to cost you.

Walt Disney World's and Disneyland's park tickets for adults and kids plus parking have gone up again.

"Regular" ticket pricing is up $4 to $119 for adults and $113 for kids at the Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando.

During peak visitation times, parents will have to shell out an additional $5 to $129 and $123 for kids. This means a trip to Disney for a family of four with two kids is $526 for one day at the park. On the cheapest days, prices rose by $2 to $109 for adults and $103 for kids.

Disney says the rising cost will help cut back on overcrowding, but many took to social media saying the prices are no longer affordable for their families.