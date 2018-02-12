Cyber Security Shocking Statistics

*The following post is sponsored.

Most of us spend countless hours online doing everything from business and shopping to casually surfing the Internet, but are we overly confident when it comes to our online security?

Last year, cyber crimes affected 143 million Americans and hackers stole $172 billion dollars. Those are just a couple of shocking stats found in Symantec's 2017 Norton Cyber Security Insights Report. Cyber Security Expert Kevin Haley says victims share a few traits.

"The time that you're online, the number of devices you own...definitely are a factor in whether you're a victim or not. The biggest indicators are overconfidence in your ability to detect a threat and bad password management."

