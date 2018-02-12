× 71 People Dead After Plane Crash In Russia

Investigators in Russia are trying to figure out the cause of a plane crash that left 71 people dead.

The Saratov Airlines flight was headed to the city of Orsk.

Investigators say the plane disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff from Moscow and later crashed in a snowy area southeast of the city.

According to reports, the pilots did not report any kind of problems before the crash.

It's not clear if weather was a factor, but Moscow is experiencing some of its heaviest snowfall in decades.

Investigators have recovered the flight data recorder, or black box. That should give them important details such as the speed and altitude of the plane before the crash.

At last check, investigators have not yet found the cockpit voice data recorder.

The Kremlin has issued a statement expressing condolences and asking for a full investigation into what happened.

The White House has also expressed their condolences.