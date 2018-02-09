What’s More Romantic Than A ‘Bling’ Mac?

Need a Valentine’s Day gift for the fast food lover in your life? Well to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic Big Mac, McDonald’s giving away a diamond-studded ring that resembles the burger we all know and love.

Check out this Big Mac beauty... it's a seven layer, stackable ring called the "Bling Mac" and its reported to be worth about $12,000.

And McDonald's is giving the 18k gold, gem-encrusted version of it's classic sandwich away for free.

For a chance to win it, social media users must tweet out their love for the Big Mac using the hashtag #BlingMacContest.