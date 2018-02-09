Missed Your Free Bud Light At The Eagles Victory Parade?

Bud Light kept it’s promise to the City of Philadelphia.
At the Victory Parade, the beer company had 25 bars along the route distributing one free beer to parade-goers 21 and over. But if you missed your chance at free beer, don’t worry you still have a chance.
This is thanks to Eagles Offensive Tackle, Lane Johnson. In an interview last summer, Johnson promised that if the Eagles won the Super Bowl, he would give out beer to everybody.
In response, Bud Light tweeted this to Johnson…
After winning Super Bowl 52, Bud Light tweeted this to Eagles fans:
Now, Bud Light is offering a $7 rebate to PA fans that might have missed the opportunity at the parade. Hurry it ends today!
For more information about the rebate, head to budlightphillyphilly.rewardpromo.com