Missed Your Free Bud Light At The Eagles Victory Parade?

Bud Light kept it’s promise to the City of Philadelphia.

At the Victory Parade, the beer company had 25 bars along the route distributing one free beer to parade-goers 21 and over. But if you missed your chance at free beer, don’t worry you still have a chance.

This is thanks to Eagles Offensive Tackle, Lane Johnson. In an interview last summer, Johnson promised that if the Eagles won the Super Bowl, he would give out beer to everybody.

In response, Bud Light tweeted this to Johnson…

.@LaneJohnson65 Let's make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal? https://t.co/syd5WHfsvo — Bud Light (@budlight) August 2, 2017

After winning Super Bowl 52, Bud Light tweeted this to Eagles fans:

The @Eagles of Philadelphia have emerged victorious! Join us with @LaneJohnson65 and your 21+ friends at taverns along the parade route to raise one of the Kingdom’s favorite light lagers. #PhillyPhilly 🍻 #DillyDilly pic.twitter.com/30ptis8xIC — Bud Light (@budlight) February 5, 2018

Now, Bud Light is offering a $7 rebate to PA fans that might have missed the opportunity at the parade. Hurry it ends today!

For more information about the rebate, head to budlightphillyphilly.rewardpromo.com

Offer valid to PA residents who are 21+ and who reside in the following counties: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia. Receive a $7.00 rebate via an e-Code Reward when you purchase one (1) Bud Light® 6-pack or larger (cans or bottles) on 2/8/18 or 2/9/18. Purchase price of one (1) Bud Light® 6-pack or larger (cans or bottles) must exceed $7.00. Rebate requests must be uploaded and submitted according to these Terms & Conditions by 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 2/15/18. Limit one (1) rebate per household. See offerTerms and Conditions for complete details. Void where prohibited. If you are having issues with this site, or for offer rebate status/inquiries, call 888-826-4957 between 8am and 8pm ET. Sponsor: Anheuser-Busch.