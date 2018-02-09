Eagles Players Share Their Love For Philly After Victory Parade

On February 8, 2018 history was made in Philadelphia at the Eagles Victory Parade. The day was filled with brotherly love and Eagles players are not taking for granted the tremendous show of support their fans displayed throughout the day.

Players took to their social media platforms to offer their heartfelt thanks to everyone who lined the streets. Here are those special moments…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An injured Carson Wentz was at the forefront of the action with our trio of QBs. He posted photos on Instagram with Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and with future Mrs. Wentz, Madison Oberg.

On Twitter Wentz thanked the City for their unbelievable support and EPIC passion. Hungry dogs DO run faster.

EPIC. That parade was epic! Absolutely unbelievable support and passion from the entire city of Philly. Can’t thank y’all enough! #WorldChamps #Hungrydogsrunfaster — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 8, 2018

So besides the awesome outfit and the throwback Allen Iverson jersey... Eagles defensive end Chris Long showed up for Philadelphia. In the morning he tweeted this,

then he thanked the Philadelphia Police for making the day possible and keeping everyone safe. He even stood up for Philly and it's fans by tweeting that he had never seen a City so filled with love.

I wanna take a minute to thank all the men and women of the Philly Police force that made today possible. It was amazing chaos out there and they were fantastic keeping the buses rolling down broad street and keeping everyone safe!!! — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 8, 2018

Tight end Zach Ertz posted photos of him and his teammates on the bus, having fun with the crowd and with his wife Julie. They're still our #couplesgoals.

All with the caption, "This won't be the last time we party on Broad Street!"

Amen to that!