Eagles Players Share Their Love For Philly After Victory Parade

Posted 9:37 AM, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 09:38AM, February 9, 2018

On February 8, 2018 history was made in Philadelphia at the Eagles Victory Parade. The day was filled with brotherly love and Eagles players are not taking for granted the tremendous show of support their fans displayed throughout the day.

Players took to their social media platforms to offer their heartfelt thanks to everyone who lined the streets. Here are those special moments…

An injured Carson Wentz was at the forefront of the action with our trio of QBs. He posted photos on Instagram with Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and with future Mrs. Wentz, Madison Oberg.

On Twitter Wentz thanked the City for their unbelievable support and EPIC passion. Hungry dogs DO run faster.

So besides the awesome outfit and the throwback Allen Iverson jersey... Eagles defensive end Chris Long showed up for Philadelphia. In the morning he tweeted this,

then he thanked the Philadelphia Police for making the day possible and keeping everyone safe. He even stood up for Philly and it's fans by tweeting that he had never seen a City so filled with love.

Tight end Zach Ertz posted photos of him and his teammates on the bus, having fun with the crowd and with his wife Julie. They're still our #couplesgoals.

This won’t be the last time we party on Broad Street!!

A post shared by Zach Ertz (@zachertz) on

All with the caption, "This won't be the last time we party on Broad Street!"

Amen to that!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s