Adopt a Pet: Charlie

Posted 7:33 AM, February 9, 2018, by

Excited about the Eagle’s big Super Bowl win? So is this adorable puppy who is looking for a new home!

This cutie is Charlie. A sweet dog that's dressed in Eagles gear like a true fan! This tiny guy is a mixed-breed Yorkie that is sweet and loves to cuddle.

Found as a stray in Philadelphia this tiny pup is a champion and a true underdog himself. He will make a great addition to any home and gets along with both children and other pets.

Since Charlie is small, a home that has a calm environment suits this little guy. This adorable puppy is with Save Me Rescue in Philadelphia and could be your next best friend!

1 Comment