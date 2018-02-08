Local Shop Sells ‘Butter Finger’ Brady Donuts

The donut shop in Philadelphia that started selling Greased Pole donuts after the Eagles won the National Championship(a play off of Philly’s Crisco poles), now has a new creation thanks to our Super Bowl champions.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dottie's Donuts on Springfield Ave in West Philly is now selling Tom 'Butter Finger' Brady donuts. It's a yeast donut with chocolate glaze topped with homemade Butterfinger pieces.

Owner Jeff Poleon says the donuts have been flying off the racks. Saying "it's a lot of work but it's really cool that we can see so many new customers and new people in Philadelphia checking out our donut shop."

If you want one, then you better hurry! The shop plans to sell the donut until the end of the week.