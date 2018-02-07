Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition

*The following post is sponsored.

Emmy Award-winning consumer technology journalist Jennifer Jolly makes giving gifts easy this Valentine’s Day so you can focus on giving love.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fresh flowers always remain a top choice when February 14th rolls around. If you don't have the chance to visit your local florist, checkout FTD.com.

"You just go online and a few short clicks later their florists handcraft stunning arrangements. They have all kinds of awesome choices... customized, delivered right to the doorstep by local FTD florists."

For a Valentine with a sweet tooth, try Shari's Berries.

"Juicy strawberries dipped in dark chocolate chips or white shimmer sugar with red hearts. Each berry picked fresh, hand-dipped and sent with delicate care to your loved ones. So many sweet treats to choose from."

Browse berries.com for all variations.

If you're scrambling to put together the extra money to splurge on Valentine's Day gifts, try another big trend this year...upcycling. Mercari is available to help you with that.

"It's an easy to use smart phone app that lets you sell once loved items for extra Valentine's Day cash. Hundreds of thousands of gift options, new or gently used, at every price point."

As a tech journalist, Jennifer had to talk about gifts for the gamer in your life.

"The Valentine's Day classic gaming love story Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It's sure to win hearts everywhere."

Checkout GameStop for that.

What's better than waking up to breakfast in bed? This Valentine's Day you can do it in Star Wars style.

"Another top pick for the geeks and those of us that love them, the Death Star Waffle Maker and R2-D2 Coffee Press from ThinkGeek."

Lastly, are you trying to put together your child's classroom Valentine's cards? Minted is a great resource.

"It's a design site that connects you with the world's best artists for limited edition prints."

For more information on everything mentioned above visit thunknews.com/valentine.