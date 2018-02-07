Eagles Victory Parade Transportation Information

The city has released a number of road closures ahead of the Eagles Championship Celebration.

“Significant travel delays can be expected on the date of the event and implementation of additional road closures and lane restrictions may be necessary during the event to maintain public safety,” reads the official statement.

Here’s the detailed list:

Wednesday, February 7

The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 10:00AM-3:00PM and 6:00PM-10:00PM on Wednesday, February 7th. This closure will not be in effect during AM and PM rush hours and cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout.

Thursday, February 8

5 AM until approximately 6 PM:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle)

17th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

18th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

19th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle

20th Street between Race Street and Callowhill Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes)

21st Street between Spring Garden Street and Winter Street Local access to Pennsylvania Avenue only (all traffic must turn left)

22nd Street between Spring Garden Street and Race Street Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Local access only as conditions allow

24th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Park Towne Place

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

Pennsylvania Avenue/Callowhill Street between 20th Street and 21st Street Local access to Barnes Foundation driveway (westbound) only Eastbound open from 21st Street

Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Local access only as conditions allow

Spring Garden Tunnel

Waterworks Drive

I-676 westbound 22nd Street off-ramp

2000 Winter Street

Kelly Drive between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Strawberry Mansion Drive

Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Montgomery Drive

Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street

Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

25th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

The following streets will be designated “local access only” west of 22nd Street:

Wallace Street Mt. Vernon Street Green Street Judson Street Brandywine Street



9 AM until approximately 6 PM:

South Broad Street between Pattison Avenue and S. Penn Square

S. Penn Square between Broad Street and 15th Street

15th Street between Chestnut Street and Vine Street

16th Street between Chestnut Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

1500-1600 Market Street

1500-1600 JFK Blvd.

I-95 northbound and southbound Broad Street off-ramp

I-76 eastbound and westbound Broad Street off-ramp (Sports Complex)

10 AM until approximately 6 PM:

All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to S. Penn Square, from 13th Street to 15th Street

Pattison Avenue between 7th Street and 20th Street

12 PM until approximately 9 PM:

JFK Blvd. between 20th Street and 29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue

29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue between Market Street and JFK Blvd.

30th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

I-76 westbound 30th Street off-ramp

I-76 eastbound 30th Street off-ramp

I-76 westbound Schuylkill Avenue on-ramp

Filbert Street between 10th Street and 12th Street

10th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

11th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

12th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 6 PM on Thursday, February 8th into the overnight hours. Cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout and all roads will be open prior to the AM rush hour on Friday, February 9th.

Cross streets will be reopened south to north on Broad Street and elsewhere along the parade route as early as conditions allow on Thursday, February 8th.

On-Street Parking Restrictions

Temporary no parking restrictions along the parade route and on adjacent streets will commence at 6 PM on Wednesday, February 7th. The full extent of these restrictions will be in place until approximately 6 PM on Thursday, February 8th.

South Broad Street from S. Penn Square to Pattison Avenue (both sides of the street including the center median)

All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to Chestnut Street from 13th Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)

S. Penn Square from Broad Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

1500 Arch Street (both sides of the street)

1400-1600 JFK Blvd. (both sides of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Streets (both sides of the street)

Kelly Drive along Boathouse Row

Sedgley Drive between Kelly Drive and Poplar Drive

Waterworks Drive

1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street)

1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 24th Street (south side of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes; both sides)

22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street (both sides of the street)

21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue & Race Street (both sides of the street)

20th Street from Race Street to Callowhill Street (both sides of the street)

19th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

16th Street from Market Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (both sides of the street)

1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street)

1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (north side of the street)

2000-2200 Spring Garden Street (both sides of the street)

2000 Winter Street

There will be no enforcement of meter and time limit regulations on the day of the parade.

Mass Transit

SEPTA

Broad Street Line/ Market- Frankford Line

Maps show the stations that will be OPEN during the celebration – ALL OTHER STATIONS WILL BE CLOSED FOR THE ENTIRE SERVICE DAY. Open Stations are subject to closure based on crowding conditions on the platform or on the street.



Service will run approximately every 5-7 minutes.

NO additional late night service will operate. Owl Bus service will be dependent upon street closures.



Independence Blue Cross is sponsoring free rides on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines.

Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 34, 36

All Stations will be open except for 15th Street, which will be CLOSED FOR THE ENTIRE SERVICE DAY.

Trolley Routes 101 & 102

All Stations will be open.

Service will operate every 15 minutes.



Buses

The following Routes will be on scheduled detour: 2, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 64, 68, 79, 124, 125 and G.

Additional Routes may go on detour based on traffic at the direction of City of Philadelphia Police.

Norristown High Speed Line

All Stations will be open.

Local Service will operate every 15 minutes.



Free Parking at:

DeKalb St

Gulph Mills

Matsonford

Radnor

Villanova

Bryn Mawr

Haverford

Ardmore Ave

Ardmore Jct

Wynnewood Rd

Regional Rail

Visit the Regional Rail section for service and fare information for the Philadelphia Eagles victory parade.

PATCO

PATCO will operate on a modified schedule on Thursday, February 8th, 2018 to accommodate attendees for the Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade.

Beginning at 3:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 8th, PATCO will close the Ashland, Haddonfield, Westmont, Collingswood, City Hall, 8th and Market Street, 12th/13th and Locust Street, and 15th/16th and Locust Street Stations.

From 3:45 A.M. to 5:45 A.M. (Westbound) and from 3:43 A.M. until 6:17 A.M. (Eastbound), PATCO trains will only service the Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue, Broadway and 9th/10th and Locust Street Stations.

From 6:00 A.M. until approximately 1:50P.M., PATCO will provide WESTBOUND ONLY Service, originating at the Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue and Broadway Stations. Trains departing from these stations will EXPRESS directly to the 9th/10th and Locust Street Station. During this period, there will be NO EASTBOUND Service.

Beginning at approximately 1:20 P.M. and continuing until 8:00 P.M., PATCO will transition to EASTBOUND Only Service, originating at 9th/10th and Locust Street Station and stopping at Broadway, Ferry Avenue, Woodcrest and Lindenwold Stations.

To safely accommodate as many passengers as possible, bicycles will not be permitted on PATCO trains during this period. As always, strollers are permitted, but passengers are asked to ensure that they are folded while on-board the trains.

Regular fares apply for all customers age five and older; children four and under ride free. Tickets will be sold at all of the stations that will be providing service. Passengers who wish to buy tickets in advance are reminded to purchase their tickets at the station from which they intend to depart on Thursday.

For those wishing to walk into Center City, the Ben Franklin Bridge South Walkway will be open throughout the day and into the evening.

NJ TRANSIT

NJ TRANSIT is adjusting service on rail, bus and River LINE light rail to accommodate the Philadelphia Eagles victory parade on Thursday, February 8 following the team’s win in Super Bowl LII.

Rail – View Schedules HERE

Limited additional capacity will be added to select existing Atlantic City Rail Line trains.

An extra train will operate between Atlantic City and Philadelphia 30th St. station, departing Atlantic City at 8:26 a.m. and arriving in Philadelphia at 10:05 a.m.

will operate between Atlantic City and Philadelphia 30th St. station, departing Atlantic City at 8:26 a.m. and arriving in Philadelphia at 10:05 a.m. An extra train will depart Philadelphia at 4:19 p.m., arriving in Atlantic City at 6:12 p.m.

Bus

Prior to 8:00 a.m., all Philadelphia bus routes will operate regular routing. All a.m. service on the 414/417/555 routes will go to 30th St. Station as scheduled.

From 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., all Philadelphia bus service will be adjusted due to street closures and will make a single stop in Center City Philadelphia at 6th/Race St. While this adjusted service is operating, customers should plan to be at 6th/Race St. at the arrival times shown on the timetable.

Customers riding Greyhound Terminal routes (313/315/317/551) must go to 6th/Race St. at the normal Greyhound departure time shown on the timetable.

During p.m. peak period, routes 414/417/555 will NOT board at 30th Street Station. Customers must go to the 6th/Race stop and use the existing Market/7th Streets departure time shown on their timetable for guidance.

After 7:00 p.m., all Philadelphia service will be restored to regular routing.

River LINE

River LINE service will operate trains between Trenton and the Walter Rand Transportation Center (WRTC) in Camden and an additional train will provide service connecting the Waterfront Entertainment Center and WRTC.

River LINE will maintain 15-minute peak period service throughout the mid-day hours and additional capacity will be added throughout the day.

Access Link