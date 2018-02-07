× Eagles Parade Fever Could Prompt Several To Call Out Of Work

Thursday’s Eagles victory parade will be unlike anything Philadelphia has ever seen.

Millions of people are expected to attend which could leave some businesses wondering who will be showing up for work tomorrow.

Agil Mucaj owns an electrical business and says most of his workers asked for Thursday off so they could go to the Eagles parade.

“Heck yeah,” he said. “People in Philadelphia are going to enjoy this. It`s unbelievable.”

The parade will surely attract Eagles fans of all ages. Many area schools have cancelled classes on Thursday.

Bud Light is also promising free beer along the parade route for adults. That`s enough for any hard-working Philadelphian to call out of work and head to the parade.

Chuck Biddle is self-employed but said he won`t be working on parade day.

“It`s a Philadelphia holiday,” he said. “It means everything. It`s one situation that brings the whole city together.”

Eagles fans got the win they have waited a lifetime for and now they`ll get the parade of their dreams.

“We`re gonna celebrate,” said Mucaj.