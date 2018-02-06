Winter Beauty Buys

*The following post is sponsored.

Beauty expert Milly Almodovar has what’s buzzing in skincare, hair care and more!

Winter means moisturizers and a lot of the most popular moisturizes out there only mask dry skin problems. Milly suggested Curel Hydrotherapy Wet Skin moisturize.

"If used daily, it ends dry skin for good. The water-activated formula dives deep into the skin surface to heal dryness at the source. The best part is it all happens in the shower. It's super easy to incorporate into your daily routine. No rinsing required, it absorbs immediately and it is completely grease-less. It has a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association."

Find this moisturizer at food, drug and mass merchant stores for $10.99.

Moving up the neck towards your face, Milly suggested trying Perricone Cold Plasma plus Face Advanced Serum.

"It has a groundbreaking formula and it addresses individual concerns ranging from fine lines and large pores to dullness, uneven texture, uneven skin tone, discoloration, redness and loss of firmness. In fact in clinical studies, 100% of users showed a significant improvement in just 28 days."

The serum is available for $149 at perriconemd.com or local Sephora and Ulta stores.

From skin to hair, the Rene Furterer Karite Nutri Intense Nourishing Hair Mask works in two to five minutes to nourish, repair and regenerate dry and damaged hair from within, while restoring softness, shine and manageability. Find this for $48 at renefurtererusa.com.

A big part of looking and feeling your best comes down to your smile. Milly talked about Invisalign treatments.

"The beauty of the treatment is that it's virtually an invisible, removable teeth-straightening system customized for each person. The cost is comparable to braces and that will be determined by your doctor. Many dental insurance plans cover Invisalign treatment just as they would other orthodontic treatments. They cover gaps, overbites, under bites, open bites, crowding..."

Visit invisalign.com for more!