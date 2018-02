× Local High School Holds Talent Showcase for Black History Month

This past weekend, Cherry Hill High School East & West campuses held a talent showcase in honor of Black History Month.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The multicultural program called “Still Rising” was presented by the school’s African American Culture Club.

PHL 17”s Jennifer Lewis-Hall attended the event and accepted an award on behalf of her father, who was recognized for his contributions in federal law enforcement and education.