Eagles Fans Flock Modell’s Sporting Goods Stores

Posted 6:40 AM, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 06:36AM, February 6, 2018

After Sunday’s historic win, Philadelphia Eagles fans are stopping at no cost to get their hands on Super Bowl champions gear.

Checkout what Modell’s Sporting Goods in Upper Darby looked like.

Many stores across the region opened at 5 AM following the big game selling hats, T-shirts, hoodies and other memorabilia.

"I got some championship T-shirts, I got a throw, a rally towel...I'm getting prepared for the parade," said one fan.

Another added, "Monday mornings are dreary because we all got to go back to work after the weekend, but this is a great way to start."

The owner of this Modell's said he expects to do 10 times better business with the Eagles win versus if the Patriots had won.

