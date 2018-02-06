× Celebrities From Philadelphia React to Super Bowl Win

Celebrities across the country took to social media to celebrate the Eagles big win including some that grew up in the Philadelphia area.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Will Smith posted a video to Instagram of himself dancing to the tune of the "Rocky" theme.

In the video, he's wearing a Nick Foles jersey and an Eagles hat.

Meanwhile, comedian and Philadelphia native Kevin Hart was in Minneapolis for the big game and got a little too excited about the Eagles win. At one point, he tried to get on stage during the Lombardi Trophy presentation.

Security was able to stop him, but he later dropped the "F" bomb during a live post-game interview.

He later posted a video to Instagram where he apologized for his behavior.

Philadelphia native, Kobe Bryant, could not contain his excitement.

His wife, Vanessa, recorded this video of him with running around in joy with his daughter, Bianka.

She posted the video to her Instagram page.

Bryant attended Lower Merion High School.