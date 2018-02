The following post is sponsored.

During Super Bowl LII, Budweiser did something different and ran their ad with no actors, beer or a Clydesdale in sight. Instead, the brand celebrated its employees, who for the last 30 years have helped make a huge impact in the wake of natural disasters with the emergency water program.

In this Morning Extra, our Chandler Lutz spoke with the star of Budweiser’s commercial. Meet Kevin Fahrenkrog.

