The Birds Take To Social Media As Super. Bowl. Champions.

Shortly after the defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, the Philadelphia Eagles hit social media to show their love for their team, family and friends. PHL17’s Chandler Lutz lays out their reactions.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let's start with Lily Foles, who stole the show in our opinion... I mean look at those baby headphones.

Then our kicker said what we were all feeling after the game.

If I’m dreaming, don’t wake me up... #WORLDCHAMPS — Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) February 5, 2018

We missed you Wentz... and your posts make us love you even more.

God is so good!!!! World Champions!!!! So proud of this team!!!! Told y’all my boy @NFoles_9 was gonna shine tonight! Well deserved my bro! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 5, 2018

And we'll leave this here... from underdogs to TOP DOGS!

Need we say more... #FlyEaglesFly