The Birds Take To Social Media As Super. Bowl. Champions.

Posted 9:22 AM, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:24AM, February 5, 2018

Shortly after the defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, the Philadelphia Eagles hit social media to show their love for their team, family and friends. PHL17’s Chandler Lutz lays out their reactions.

Let's start with Lily Foles, who stole the show in our opinion... I mean look at those baby headphones.

Then our kicker said what we were all feeling after the game.

We missed you Wentz... and your posts make us love you even more.

And we'll leave this here... from underdogs to TOP DOGS!

Need we say more... #FlyEaglesFly

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s