The Birds Take To Social Media As Super. Bowl. Champions.

Shortly after the defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, the Philadelphia Eagles hit social media to show their love for their team, family and friends. PHL17’s Chandler Lutz lays out their reactions.
Let's start with Lily Foles, who stole the show in our opinion... I mean look at those baby headphones.
Then our kicker said what we were all feeling after the game.
We missed you Wentz... and your posts make us love you even more.
My bro is gonna shine bright tonight! So excited to see this man and the rest of this team go out and compete tonight. Been through it all this year as a team, and yet, here we are still! WE ALL WE GOT. WE ALL WE NEED. God’s writing an unbelievable story and he’s getting all the glory! Let’s roll boys! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly
And we'll leave this here... from underdogs to TOP DOGS!
Need we say more... #FlyEaglesFly