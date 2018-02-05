× Eagles Fans Celebrate after Winning Super Bowl

Eagles fans were overcome with joy after Sunday’s Super Bowl win.

“I`m not even believing this is happening right now,” said an Eagles fan.

"It doesn't get any better than this,” said one fan. “It doesn't get any better.”

The crowd erupted inside Chickie and Pete`s in South Philadelphia. The party continued onto Broad Street with Eagles fans honking and cheering.

Fireworks lit up the sky over the crowd. Some fans showed their dislike for the Patriots by stomping on a Tom Brady jersey.

Some fans came to Philadelphia from all over the country.

“I flew all the way up from Atlanta to see this. Once in a lifetime.”

Police said that some of the crowd in Center Center went a little too far with the celebrations. There were reports of broken windows at a retail store in Center City, along with downed light poles and an overturned car.

For Eagles fans, this was the moment of a lifetime.

“We are the champs,” said a fan. “They can`t take it from us.”