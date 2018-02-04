Weekend Philler Pep Rally Supershow!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this episode of Weekend Philler, we cover all things Eagles! Our new best friends at Lot P bring an Eagles tailgate right into our parking lot, we take a look at all the Eagles stories that our friends at PHL17's Morning News have been covering all year, we see the ultimate fan experience at Eagles Academy, we hear from former Eagles players Seth Joyner and Mike Quick, we hear from the voice of the Eagles himself: Merrill Reese, we view some audience-submitted Eagles Fight Songs, and we talk to lots of Eagles fans about their thoughts on the upcoming Super Bowl!

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

Coming Soon

