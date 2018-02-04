If you’ve ever tailgated at an Eagles game, you may have heard DJ music blasting, smelled fresh cheesesteaks, or heard bean bags being tossed during a game of cornhole. And that was all coming from Lot P! This group of tailgaters has grown over the years – from a few parking lot neighbors, to sometimes over 300 hundred Eagles fans that they call family. Original Lot P tailgater and chef, Andy Marin, talks to us about his Eagles bus and advice for cooking at tailgates and football parties. He also emphasizes the importance of not wasting food. Members of the non-profit, Tailgates Tackle Hunger, give great tips on how to make the right amount of food for your group, and what to do with leftovers after big parties. And we take a tour of the Wentz Upon a Time – an RV transformed into an “Eagles hotel.”

For info on Tailgates Tackle Hunger or Lot P Bleeds Green – check out their links!