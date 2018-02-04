Weekend Philler takes a look at the ultimate fan experience at the Philadelphia Eagles Novacare Complex: Eagles Academy!
Eagles Academy
-
Weekend Philler Pep Rally Supershow!
-
Weekend Philler Episode 123
-
Weekend Philler Episode 211
-
Weekend Philler Episode 210: Christmas Spectacular
-
Weekend Philler Episode 35
-
-
Weekend Philler catches up with Thomas Ian Nicholas
-
Weekend Philler Episode 209
-
Wildwood Polar Plunge on Weekend Philler
-
Creamy Acres Farm Night of Lights
-
Injured girl continues to show Eagles pride
-
-
Christmas Photo Party with Jersey Shore Alpacas
-
Weekend Philler Episode 21
-
Pollyodd on Weekend Philler