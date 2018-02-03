IN FOCUS: Tony Luke Jr. and the Opioid Crisis in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restauranteur, Tony Luke Junior, joins In Focus to share his story of losing his son Tony Luke III to an overdose last March. Luke, who launched the #brownandwhite campaign after his son’s passing, tells why he’s feverishly pouring his energy into it in an effort to help remove the stigma he says exists for many people addicted to drugs and for the family members also impacted by the crisis.

Eva Gladstein, Philadelphia Deputy Managing Director updates us regarding Mayor Jim Kenny’s task force to combat the opioid epidemic including key recommendations released. A major one highlighted – the development of Comprehensive User Engagement Sites (CUES) for individuals experiencing a substance use disorder related to opioids. DEA Special Agent Patrick Trainor of the Philadelphia Field Division - also joins Jennifer to discuss DEA initiatives. Trainor talks about the spike in overdoses, how drugs including heroin and fentanyl are transported into the country and major cities. And, he provides important awareness information. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on PHL 17.