Tattoo Shop Offers Discounted Eagles Tattoos Ahead of Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- With just two days until the Super Bowl, a tattoo shop in Philadelphia is offering Eagles fans an opportunity to get inked in Eagles green at a significant discount.

Seven Swords Tattoo Company in Kensington is offering fans discounted Eagles tattoos on Friday, from 1:00 in the afternoon until 8:00 at night.

Cassie O’Neal is an artist at the shop and says she and another co-worker came up with the idea to put a Philly spin on their American Traditional style Eagles tattoos.

O’Neal says smaller ones are $150 and the mid-sized or larger ones are $250. Considering the shop usually charges $200 an hour for tattoo work, it’s a pretty good deal!

PHL17’s Matt Alba asked Eagles players what they thought about fans getting tattoos of their beloved team.

Eagles defensive end, Chris Long, said, “If it’s in your heart just go with it. That’s the best way to roll on tattoos. Think about it for a little bit and if it’s in your heart then just ink it permanently on your body, forever.”

Cornerback Jaylen Watkins added, “I mean if you are born and raised here and you’re a bird at heart, then you can’t go wrong with it!” Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jefferey told PHL17, “Just growing up in the city and you die hard for that team, it’s huge. So I definitely support it.”

