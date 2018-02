He is as synonymous with Eagles football as anyone who ever wore the midnight or kelly green…but even more so because he has been a constant presence for 41 years. The legendary voice of the Eagles, Merrill Reese.

Our Jason Lee spent some time with Merrill at the suburban radio station he runs, 1490 WBCB in Levittown. Merrill talked about Sunday's big game, and about what the Philly fans have meant to him over the years.