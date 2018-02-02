Local Salons Help Fans Prepare for Game Day

As we count down the days until the Super Bowl, some big trends right here in the Delaware Valley. Green hair extensions and nail designs are just some of the ways local salons are helping fans get excited for the big game.

Super fans can get a touch of green applied to their locks at the Martino Cartier Salon in Washington Township.

Salon owner Martino Cartier said, "People are doing full blown green whole heads, people are coming in with wigs to try and have us color them for them so people are just super excited."

Eagles fans can also get unbelievable nail art at Dolce Nails and Spa in Sewell.

The nail artists can create different Eagles designs right on your finger tips!

They had plenty of customers and a lot of Eagles spirit.