Local Businesses See Economic Boom Ahead of the Super Bowl

Stores across the Philadelphia area say they are seeing a big boost in business ahead of the Super Bowl.

Vendors inside the Westtown Amish Market in Chester County said they are pumped for the big game. Eagles balloons and signs are hanging all over the place.

Chefs and bakers are letting their Eagles pride show on some of their creations too. They have several football cakes and Eagles themed donuts. There are tons of deals too, if you plan to host a party.

Employees say that a winning the game would be a historic moment for the city.

“Nobody deserves it more than them for all these years they put up with disappointment,” said Joe, who works at the market. “I believe truly that they have a great chance to win this year and nothing would give any of us greater pleasure. It's going to create such a warm city and it would truly be the city of brotherly love."

The owner of Lombardi Prime Meats on Packer Avenue in Philadelphia said they have seen a 20 to 30 percent increase in sales over the last week.

Some of the hot sellers are steaks and ground meat. The owners say that many people are planning to make sandwiches, meat balls, and other meals for parties over the weekend.

“It`s always busier. People are planning Super Bowl parties. They are ordering a lot of meat, everyone`s happier,” said Anthony Lombardi, who is the owner. “It`s good for the economy. It`s good for the city.”