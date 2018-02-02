The following post is sponsored.

If you can’t make it to Minnesota for the big game, we have everything you’ll need to host the perfect tailgate at home! Lifestyle expert, Clint Carter explains the must-haves for game day.

"You're probably going to have some chicken wings, that's classic game day dish because it's high in protein, and really smart choice," Clint says. "You'll want a really good dip, and you can't do any better than Litehouse Chunky Blue Cheese and Homestyle Ranch. The chunky blue cheese has big kisses of award-winning blue cheese, and the ranch has fresh herbs and vegetables. Both of these are gluten-free- there's no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives and they pair well with wings, vegetables platters, pizza and burgers."

"Another healthy snack would be Wonderful Pistachios. Unlike your normal chips, these are high in protein and high in fiber. Cracking that shell gives you an opportunity work through that game day energy and prevents you from mindlessly eating handfuls. Wonderful Pistachios come in a few different flavors, including sweet chili, salt and pepper, and roasted and salted."

"A lot of football fans think that they can't have a glass of wine because of the delicate glasses and the stems," Clint says. "They think there's a big risk for spilling, and that's true- it gets rowdy on game day. The solution is the Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Go Glasses. These are single-serve glasses that lower spill risk with the shatterproof stemless ready-to-drink cup. An economical choice, these retail for $2.50 each. They come in many options, including Cabernet Savaignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and Blended Red. There's something for everybody, and you can find them at wine stores all over the country."