Eagles mania has spread throughout the Delaware Valley as we prepare for Super Bowl Sunday. In Today’s Talkers, we have it all from a surprise at the local Wawa to colorful bagels ready to take on the competition.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch the entire Brent Celek Prank video here.

To get your hands on a Saint Nick Foles Prayer Candle, click here.

If you want to enjoy an Eagles Pride Bagel, visit our friends at Victoria's Bagel Bistro.