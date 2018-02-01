New England Pizza in Northeast Philadelphia becomes “New Eagles Pizza”

Posted 5:40 AM, February 1, 2018, by

Another Philadelphia business with a New England moniker has temporarily changed their name for the Super Bowl. 

New England Pizza in Northeast Philadelphia has changed their name to “New Eagles Pizza”. 

New signs were placed over the old ones and will remain in place through Super Bowl Sunday.  

"Oh my God, I love it. I cannot believe it actually happened. It is so amazing,” said Lindsey Komins, who is an employee. “We're gonna win the Super Bowl. This is it. I am so glad we did this.”

The owner of the restaurant says they plan to keep the new name for while if the Eagles win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s