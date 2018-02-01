× New England Pizza in Northeast Philadelphia becomes “New Eagles Pizza”

Another Philadelphia business with a New England moniker has temporarily changed their name for the Super Bowl.

New England Pizza in Northeast Philadelphia has changed their name to “New Eagles Pizza”.

New signs were placed over the old ones and will remain in place through Super Bowl Sunday.

"Oh my God, I love it. I cannot believe it actually happened. It is so amazing,” said Lindsey Komins, who is an employee. “We're gonna win the Super Bowl. This is it. I am so glad we did this.”

The owner of the restaurant says they plan to keep the new name for while if the Eagles win.