Local Coffee House Offers “Foles-gers” Coffee

Posted 5:46 AM, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 05:45AM, February 1, 2018

If you’re looking for a coffee that packs an Eagles punch, then look no further!

Reanimator Coffee Roasters in Fishtown is selling the Nick Foles inspired blend for 19 dollars.

All proceeds from sales of the coffee are going to the School District of Philadelphia. 

“We have not heard from the Eagles yet," said Matt Scottoline, who is an employee. "We are really hoping that after the game, maybe Nick himself will come by,"

The art on the bag of coffee was drawn by a local artist.

