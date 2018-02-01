Local Bakery Offering Up Eagles Prize

Posted 6:45 AM, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 06:42AM, February 1, 2018

Wings, pizza and dips..game day essentials you’ll probably have on hand for Sunday’s big game. But what about dessert?

One West Chester bakery is offering up a prize that will make you a party favorite.

Cakes & Candies By Maryellen is offering the chance to win a package of custom made Eagles-themed desserts.

"We are giving away an Eagles football cake, 12 cake pops, 12 custom oreos, 12 custom roll out cookies and 12 football chocolate dipped strawberries,"  said owner Maryellen Derr.

For details on how to enter visit Maryellen's Facebook or Instagram page. You can put your name in until Saturday!

