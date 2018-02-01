Injured girl continues to show Eagles pride

Posted 5:49 AM, February 1, 2018

A young girl in Atlantic County, New Jersey isn’t letting a fractured ankle stop her from showing her Eagles pride.

Abby Tassown is from Galloway Township. She is 10 years-old and on crutches after she injured herself during basketball game this past weekend.

She picked a green cast in honor of her favorite football team, the Eagles.

Her family and friends have been leaving Eagles messages on it.

Even Abby’s bedroom is decked out with Eagles green.

She also turns 11 years-old this weekend, on Super Bowl Sunday.

