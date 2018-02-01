Eagles Insider Talks Sunday’s Big Game

Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro is back to talk about the joy ride this season has been and Sunday’s important game.

Spadaro told PHL17's Jason Lee that the vast majority of America, besides Texas and Massachusetts, wants to see the Eagles win this game.

"I mean it's such a unifying moment for the world of sports and Philadelphia. Even the casual fans are completely engaged in a very likeable football team."

At the start of the season, Spadaro said there were a lot of new pieces to consider. He debated questions like "How far will Carson Wentz come? What about Doug Pederson in his second season? Will the cornerbacks be good enough?"

"All of the things that the Eagles have done have really come together. The new additions have made meaningful impacts. Carson took that next step. The depth on the roster... I've never seen anything like it where players go down and the next man comes in and plays great."

Of course he's talking about Nick Foles and added that he's playing "historically great football" in the post-season.

Spadaro said the team's chemistry is better than the Super Bowl team of 2004.

"This team has just been love in the locker room. I think a lot of that is the players that the Eagles have brought in. They're very high character, motivated, leadership-driven players and that is no accident. Doug Pederson is unselfish."

Spadaro said the Eagles really have to step up because the Patriots are going to bring things to Sunday's game that they haven't shown all season.

"They've had two weeks to prepare for this moment. You've got to win on the line of scrimmage. You've got to hit Tom Brady. You've got to win the turnover battle. You got to play great football for 60 minutes."

Finally, Spadaro's big game prediction?

"I think the Eagles are going to win the game 28-24 and we'll have euphoria in the city of Philadelphia for months to come."