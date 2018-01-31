Tips to Stay Healthy This Winter

The following post is sponsored.

It’s cold and flu season so how can we stay healthy? Dr. Keri Peterson shared some tips on how to get through these contagious months.

Dr. Peterson's first recommendation? Wash your hands regularly. If you don't have access to soap and water, hand sanitizer works as well.

Her next tip is to take medicine at the first sign of a cold.

"I always recommend carrying Cold-Eeze Zinc lozenges. They've been clinically proven to reduce the effects of a cold by 42%. It's a brand that pharmacists trust. They come in lozenges, gummies, quick melts and oral sprays. "

You can find these at local drugstores stores, but Walmart specifically carries a defense brand with added ingredients like elderberry that support immune health. To learn more about Cold-Eeze products, visit ColdEeze.com.

Dr. Peterson's third tip is to get enough rest and eat healthy.

"Getting a good night's sleep is very valuable to supporting your immune system and that really starts with a comfortable mattress. I love the Nectar Sleep mattress. This is a premium mattress at an affordable price that gives the firmness and support you need, but also the comfort like a pillow top."

The mattress is made up of a combination of four layers, including a cooling gel memory foam. This combination will help to circulate air, distribute weight and contour to your body. You can order online and it will arrive directly at your home. It comes compressed in a protective carrier with handles so it's easy to maneuver.

Nectar Sleep currently has a special for $125 off and comes with two free pillows. It has a 365 night trial so if you're not happy with it, they'll come pick it up. For more information about the Nectar Sleep Mattress, visit NectarSleep.com.