How to Save More Money in 2018

The following post is sponsored.

Holiday spending and end-of-year expenses can throw anyone’s finances into a tail spin. According to JPMorgan, typical middle-income households need $4,800 in liquid savings for an emergency fund in case they experience a financial shock, like losing their job or health issues. But most Americans fall short. The money coach, Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, gives us money saving tips to kick start the new year.

First up, dump some of those unwanted subscriptions. Think music or video download services, magazine subscriptions, gym memberships you don't use it anymore, that can save you $50 a month or so.

Next, pay down excessive credit card debt. Extra credit card debt lingering around from the holidays will prevent you from saving more money. We all need to save more. That's why I partnered with Chase, to talk about healthy saving and what you can do to save more money.

Another way to save money is to turbo-charge your savings on the job. If your employer offers you a workplace retirement plan, take advantage of it.

Lastly, make sure that you use financial windfalls appropriately. As we head into tax season, we know that a lot of folks are going to get money back. The IRS says that the typical tax refund check will be about $3,000. Use that wisely, use it to pay off some credit card debt or save more money that can help you jump-start savings in 2018 and beyond.

