And the 2018 Viewers’ Choice Winners are…

PHL17, home of the Mummers, is excited to announce the winners of the 2018 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Viewers’ Choice Awards. Winners were chosen by popular vote on PHL17.com.

Congratulations to Duffy String Band for their performance, “Wiz Wit” and Saturnalian for their performance, “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

For photos and videos of the 2018 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade and Fancy Brigade Finale, along with past parades, visit PHL17.com/mummers. Enjoy videos of the winning performances below.

