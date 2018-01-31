2018 Mummers Parade Viewers’ Choice Finalists

PHL17, home of the Mummers, is gearing up for the 2018 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Viewers’ Choice Awards. The winners will be announced at the ceremony on January 31, 2018 at 7 PM at SugarHouse Casino in their Event Center. The String Bands and Fancy Brigades in the running for the awards are below.
The top 5 String Band Finalists for the Viewers’ Choice Award (in alphabetical order):
- Duffy
- Fralinger
- Quaker City
- South Philadelphia
- Woodland
The top 5 Fancy Brigade Finalists for the Viewers’ Choice Award (in alphabetical order):
- Bill McIntyre’s Shooting Stars
- Golden Crown
- Saturnalian
- South Philly Vikings
- Spartans
Be sure to check PHL17.com after the ceremony for the winning String Band and Fancy Brigade of the Viewers’ Choice Awards!
1 Comment
nestrella2013
Hey, 2018, here, FROGGY CART, 4 LIFE ” ….They deserve a BiggTrophy , 10am, everr, New_¥ear’s!!