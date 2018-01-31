2018 Mummers Parade Viewers’ Choice Finalists

PHL17, home of the Mummers, is gearing up for the 2018 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Viewers’ Choice Awards. The winners will be announced at the ceremony on January 31, 2018 at 7 PM at SugarHouse Casino in their Event Center. The String Bands and Fancy Brigades in the running for the awards are below.

The top 5 String Band Finalists for the Viewers’ Choice Award (in alphabetical order):

Duffy

Fralinger

Quaker City

South Philadelphia

Woodland

The top 5 Fancy Brigade Finalists for the Viewers’ Choice Award (in alphabetical order):

Bill McIntyre’s Shooting Stars

Golden Crown

Saturnalian

South Philly Vikings

Spartans

Be sure to check PHL17.com after the ceremony for the winning String Band and Fancy Brigade of the Viewers’ Choice Awards!