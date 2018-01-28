Weekend Philler Episode 123

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this episode of Weekend Philler we get some Buffalo wings, ears and tails and tales at the Pic-A-Lilli Inn, rescue adorable woodland critters at the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, Meet the Pic-A-Lilli Goat of yesteryear, eat healthy at the Farmer's Keep, stop and smell the roses at the The Philadelphia Flower Show, discover treasures new and old at More Than Old and show our teeth at Piranha Falls at Adventure Aquarium.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

